Violent Soho confirm fifth album ‘Everything Is A-OK’, share new single

Violent Soho have officially declared the release of their fifth studio album, and it will be here soon! Everything Is A-OK will be out Friday April 3rd, much to the excitement of fans who have been aptly waiting for the announcement.

After releasing two new singles at the end of 2019, anticipation is piquing ahead of the release of their new album. The tracks A-OK and Vacation Forever were devoured by those who have been awaiting new music since the band’s last album release in 2016.

Violent Soho are dropping a fifth album after teasing fans with a number of recent tracks, posters, and one-off shows around Australia.

Following ARIA success that same year, the band tackled personal obstacles, but have managed to come back stronger than ever in preparation for their 2020 release.

“It’s honest,” states vocalist Luke Boerdam, “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Alongside the album release date, in true Soho fashion, the band have also treated us with an energetic new single Lying on the Floor. Check out the new song and video below.

Everything Is A-OK is out April 3rd via I OH YOU. Pre-order your copy here.