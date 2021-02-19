Fusion-act Vissac have offered up a playlist of pure groove-centric bliss

Fremantle five-piece Vissac are legendary composers: both in creating divine instrumental soundscapes and musical mood-setting playlists.

Since releasing their sophomore single Nitro this month, Vissac have come back to prove their musical prowess exists outside the studio.

Fleshing out a playlist of solid taste, Yann Vissac takes us through some serious sonic landscapes of strange and wonderful territories. We guarantee you won’t recognise every song on this list, but we promise you will love every one.

Anomalie & Chromeo – On My Mind

I only discovered this one a few months ago, I’ve been a fan of French producer Anomalie for a while now but this one really stands out from the rest in my opinion. It’s thicc and funky. I’d imagine this is what fudge would sound like if it were music.

MXXWLL & JD Beck – UHHH

I’m crazy about JD Beck’s drumming. Enough said. Short track but serious Thundercat meets Mario Kart vibes on this one.

Laneous – Elsewhere

A really wild, unique fusion-y track. Formerly the frontman for Vulture St Tape Gang, Laneous is known to frequently collaborate with members of Hiatus Kaiyote.

Grievous Bodily Calm – Mosaic

Another fusion-inspired banger, this time by a band from our hometown. Enchanting instrumental synthy housey stuff.

Khruangbin – Time (You And I)

Khruangbin are an obligatory playlist addition in my humble opinion. Groove-oriented music appropriate to almost every situation, what’s not to love?

Close Counters ft. Allysha Joy – SPEAK IN TRUTH

Wonderful, hard-hitting track by Melbourne-based crew.

Terrace Martin – Love You Bad (ft. Phoelix)

This beat feels majorly inspired by the late, great MF Doom. All-star lineup as well, with Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington & producer 9th Wonder. Total home run.

Habitual – Don’t Thank Me, Spank Me!

The percussion and plucked strings are perfect & the hooks are ridiculously catchy. This track came out last year, but it takes me back to the early 2000’s, like Nelly Furtado with epic orchestration. Hope to hear more from this group in future!

Busy Mind – Modern-Day Sleepyhead

Kind of a self-plug as I contributed bass to this recording, and stylistically it’s pretty different from everything else on this list. There’s a definite tinge of Arctic Monkeys & Tame Impala, but it’s more joyous & uplifting, like taking a bath in the sunshine.

Yasmin Lacey – Morning Matters

This playlist wouldn’t be complete without some neo-soul, it’s kind of my default genre at the moment. I’m a big fan of the movement that seems to be emerging in the UK at the moment, which brings me to the final track:

Nubya Garcia – The Message Continues

Again we find ourselves amidst the fusion of beats & nu-jazz. Great instrumental tune, simultaneously nostalgic and modern.

Now that you’ve been introduced to some serious songs, soaked in sensational sesh-sounds, enjoy the full-body experience of Nitro below: