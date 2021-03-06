Millions of fans left hanging as ‘WandaVision’ finale experiences technical difficulties

Millions of WandaVision fans watched with rapt attention as last night’s finale episode abruptly cut to a classic ‘Error Code 39’ message.

Marvel fans were left on an unintentional cliffhanger last night as WandaVision streamers experienced a widespread technical outage when watching the final episode of the season. Thankfully though, not everyone was affected.

Perhaps this was expected, given the sheer number of fans tuning in at the exact same time to free themselves of the cliffhanger from the previous episode. Either way, it was a technical fiasco of a finale.

The infuriating technical difficulty was reported to mainly affect the West Coast of the US, since the midnight release of the season finale would undoubtedly have gathered thousands of households in front of their streaming devices.

Regardless, it was a devastating blow to the West Coast fans literally sitting with bated breath on the edge of their seats in typical end-of-season-finale style.

I can’t do this Disney plus crash right now pls I need wandavision now — Orion Bahena (@twister_blister) February 26, 2021

However, this isn’t the first time Disney+ has crashed. Due to its immense popularity worldwide, users of the streaming service have lodged complaints most weeks whenever a new episode of WandaVision is released.

But whether or not technical outages were expected, this still doesn’t stop the disappointment when the server actually crashes.

y’all we should have gate kept wandavision so the app wouldn’t crash every time a new episode drops UGH — my gf works at yoshinoya beef bowl (@MarianaLNiblock) February 26, 2021

Produced by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is the first-ever sitcom from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, initially premiering on Disney+ on January 15th. Without giving away any spoilers, here’s a quick recap of what to expect from the series.

If you’re a Marvel fan, you should already be aware that this series takes place roughly three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. We follow the story of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlett Witch, and ex-Avenger android, Vision. Hence the name WandaVision. Pretty logical name, right?

Well, that’s about the only really logical part of the show. The mini-series starts by delving into Wanda and Vision’s reality-warping shenanigans – all in classic, 1950s sitcom style. All that soon escalates into a deeper and action-packed plot, reassuring fans that this new Marvel setting stays true to its dynamic roots.

#WandaVision was amazing 😭 i can’t wait for doctor strange 2- or as im calling it wandavision episode 10 pic.twitter.com/uhLk8d7JDh — Magnus THEE Gaymer (@GaymerMagnus) March 6, 2021

So after the grand finale, what’s going to happen next? In an interview, the director of the the show, Matt Shakman, put his thoughts on the matter quite simply.

“We have no plans for WandaVision season 2 at all.”

But don’t forget that every cloud has a silver lining – he went on to soften the blow.

“That could change, of course. It all depends on what’s the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising.”

There has been a lot of work done to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From finally relenting to let Spiderman into the Avengers – which was a golden move by the way, since some amazing games featuring the spider hero ended up gracing our consoles – this new approach is a visually and emotionally powerful setup to explore the individual stories of the Avengers.

You can stream all the episodes of WandaVision on a Disney+ subscription. And don’t worry, now that the premiere is behind us, it probably won’t crash when you do watch it.