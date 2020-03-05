WATCH: Cub Sport – ‘Confessions’

Ahead of Cub Sport’s fourth album release, they have dropped their single Confessions with a video clip to match. Following recent statement’s made by vocalist Tim Nelson, the song is a celebration of gender fluidity and “freedom” from gender binaries. Unlike Cub Sport’s usual sound, this track is composed of elaborate distortion and edgy, intimate lyrics.

Cub Sport doesn’t disappoint – and we are more excited than ever to see what this latest album will bring us. Don’t miss the latest single and video clip below: