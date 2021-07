Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is fast approaching its release date of August 21, and the new Iki Island story trailer will only add to the growing anticipation. The trailer highlights the stunning new locale that is being added to the game and gives us a glimpse of what promises to be a memorable quest full of mystery and danger.

