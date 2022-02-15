WATCH: LA Super Bowl halftime show

Hip hop legends dominated the LA Super Bowl, with their highly-anticipated halftime performance that many are crowning“the best Super Bowl halftime show ever.”

Over the weekend, nostalgia surged through a crowd of more than 70,000 at SoFi Stadium in California, as a star-studded lineup of hip hop royalty performed a number of iconic early-2000’s hits at the Super Bowl halftime, paying homage to the “city of stars” and giving Millenials the ultimate throwback experience.

The unforgettable 15-minute showcase that hoards of online fans are calling “the best Super Bowl halftime show ever” featured notable acts like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and even an unexpected guest appearance by an upside-down 50 Cent.

Though not previously announced as part of the lineup, 50 Cent stunned the audience with a spectacular performance of his 2003 classic, In Da Club, while hanging from the ceiling.

Unsurprisingly, this has already generated a bunch of Twitter memes.

The legendary rapper’s theatrical entrance was not the only surprise of the evening, though. Famed R&B and hip hop artist, Anderson .Paak, also made a guest appearance, joining Eminem’s backing band on drums during the performance of his 2002 hit, Lose Yourself.

Of course, no LA Super Bowl is complete without celebrity drama. This year was no exception, with scandals ranging from the serious dispute surrounding Eminem’s decision to kneel during the halftime performance against alleged NFL advisory, to more lighthearted and totally-predictable occurrences, like Snoop Dogg getting caught in 4k while smoking weed before the show.

We see you, Snoop!

Warming up before going on stage for the Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/dKs6AAzjK8 — Rafa El Alcalde (@ElalcaldeRafa) February 14, 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI halftime show was an absolute win for worldwide hip hop fans. In a pre-show press conference, Dr. Dre said, “this should have happened a long time ago. Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it’s crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We’re going to do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”

See the full show here below.