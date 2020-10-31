WATCH: Massive Attack X Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research

Massive Attack have released an eight-minute video detailing the live music industry’s impact on climate change. The short film, narrated by Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, was made in collaboration with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research who the electronic band commissioned last year. The legendary trip hop act planned to play a show in Liverpool this year, sponsored by the city and green electricity company Ecotricity, that would demonstrate the outcome of the research. However, it was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.