Music

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’

RP

by Ria Pandey

megan thee stallion

Photo: Emilio Coochie

RP

by Ria Pandey

Produced by frequent collaborators Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat, Southside Forever Freestyle brings you a classic Megan Thee Stallion track – full of sexual innuendos, fire bars, and a bangin’ beat.

meghan
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Stallion rides Southside Forever Freestyle’s four-note riff with ease, switching up her flows as she hits listeners with her trademark sexual punchlines. The song lacks an actual hook – which is probably why it’s been slapped with the “freestyle” tag – but the space allows Stallion to waft through her hard-hitting cadence and flows without any drama.

Dropping the video/track on her 26th birthday, the rapper pays homage to her YouTube roots – after all, her initial success came from YouTube freestyles  – and doesn’t fail to deliver her hot girl energy on the video, strutting and spitting fire around the mic.

Watch Southside Forever Freestyle here.

Related