WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’

Produced by frequent collaborators Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat, Southside Forever Freestyle brings you a classic Megan Thee Stallion track – full of sexual innuendos, fire bars, and a bangin’ beat.

Stallion rides Southside Forever Freestyle’s four-note riff with ease, switching up her flows as she hits listeners with her trademark sexual punchlines. The song lacks an actual hook – which is probably why it’s been slapped with the “freestyle” tag – but the space allows Stallion to waft through her hard-hitting cadence and flows without any drama.

Yessss Megan , you heard us .

Can we get more shit like southside forever freestyle 😭😭😭😭 We need YOUNG TINA SNOW GOIN HARD ON A HOE — Jazzy Lo 🎎 (@JazzyLoRadio) February 15, 2021

Dropping the video/track on her 26th birthday, the rapper pays homage to her YouTube roots – after all, her initial success came from YouTube freestyles – and doesn’t fail to deliver her hot girl energy on the video, strutting and spitting fire around the mic.

YOOO LE SOUTHSIDE FOREVER FREESTYLE DE MEGAN THEE STALLION AKA TINA SNOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯🤟🏾 — SamCro (@HillaryCDB) February 15, 2021

