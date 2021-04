Quirky French producer Myd has released his latest, a funky tune named Let You Speak. It comes on the eve of his forthcoming debut album Born A Loser, out at the end of April. In the artist’s words, the single is “the joy of feeling free, unbound, ready to travel and run away without looking back”.

Born a Loser is out April 30th via Banger Records / Because Music / Virgin Music Australia. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.