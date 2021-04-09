‘SCARS’ music video from VERUM is raw and charged with cathartic release

VERUM have released their first music video for single, SCARS. Its honest perspective and energetic expressions feel entirely refreshing.

Former fellow high schoolers Zane (drums), Kaden (vocals/guitar), and Logan (bass) are now much more than mates. They make up VERUM, a Goast Coast rock trio possessing passion, honesty, and a deep love for their craft. Since their formation in 2018, they’ve toured the east coast, from Sydney to Newcastle, and even north Brisbane.

They’ve just dropped a music video for their emotive rock single SCARS, and it showcases the band from a plethora of intriguing angles. Let’s explore them and the music behind them.

If you haven’t listened to SCARS yet, here’s what you need to know. The trio conjures up an impressive and rich wall of sound from the influences of roots, punk, and of course, rock. Kaden’s baritone goes from comforting to goosebump-inducing via the use of his raspy scream.

His immense passion and heartfelt lyricism evoke the moods of The Smith Street Band and Violent Soho. “I’ll be there to catch you when you fall!” Kaden pleas with conviction. Meanwhile, Logan and Zane interlock chugging bass and tight, booming snare with an impeccable ear for when to use restraint and when to let loose.

So, what visuals are paired with this fevered rock soundscape? This is where it gets interesting. The Kiarney directed film clip injects realism with performance. “The music video shows our genuine day to day life and our passion to pursue music”.

One moment, Kaden stares emptily into the camera lens while having a shower. Then in another scene, Logan sits on his back deck, gleefully playing bass. This is the mundane juxtaposed with pleasure. “The video shows our frustrations and stress of life and how we use music as a form of relief and expression”, VERUM explains.

Another striking moment from the clip is the bedroom located time lapses. They showcase the erratic yet rewarding process of songwriting. Jumping from the desk to the bed, to the guitar, to the notepad is real, relatable content for creatives everywhere. The video concludes with the trio packing up their instruments after a live performance. Still, if this video indicates anything, it’s that the band will be playing again very shortly. Not just because they’re fantastic, but because it’s their emotional release.

Watch the music video for SCARS below: