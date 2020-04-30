Watch Nick Cave cover T.Rex’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for upcoming tribute album

The ever-complex but always thoughtful Nick Cave has just offered something new for us to wrap our heads around.

As part of an upcoming Marc Bolan tribute album, the singer has laid down a cover of Cosmic Dancer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bolan, you might know him better by his band, T. Rex. Originally inspired by Bob Dylan and signed to Decca Records in 1965, T. Rex went on to become one of the most iconic U.K glam rock bands of the ’70s. Their hypnotising track Cosmic Dancer sounds similar to a David Bowie cut. The song clearly struck a chord with Nick Cave, who recorded his version for the upcoming tribute album.

The album is set to be released on September 4, under the name AngelHeadedHipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex. The tribute album has been years in the making, organised by the late Hal Willner. Before passing, Willner commented on his inspiration for assembling the album, stating: “Bolan was hardly ever talked about as a composer. It was all about how great of a rocker he was.”

Through this record, listeners will be able to focus more on the compositions, through an array of artists you wouldn’t expect to be put together on a project. Nick Cave isn’t the only huge name on the upcoming album; u2, Father John Misty, and more have also all contributed their own T.Rex covers. With Bolan’s genius interpreted by names like these, it’s sure to be a stirring album.

Catch Nick Cave’s performance of Cosmic Dancer below.