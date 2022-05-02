WATCH: Nine Inch Nails cover David Bowie at opening night of tour

During their tour opener, Nine Inch Nails performed two iconic David Bowie Hits to a sold-out crowd.

Back on stage for the first time since 2018, American industrial rock band, Nine Inch Nails, kickstarted their highly-anticipated tour at Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday night.

During the second half of their sold-out show, the rock icons surprised their audience by covering two of David Bowie’s acclaimed hits, Fashion (1981) and I’m Afraid of Americans (1995). Watch their riveting performances below.