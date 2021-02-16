Music

WATCH: Sufjan Stevens – ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ (feat. Luca Guadagnino)

Tapping frequent collaborator Luca Guadagnino to direct, Stevens brings you a tender, emotional visual complement to Tell Me You Love Me: a love-lorn track from his 2020 album Ascension.

Photo: Getty Images

Tell Me You Love Me marks the director/musician duo’s second collaboration since 2017’s Call Me By Your Name – where Stevens’ Oscar-nominated soundtrack traced Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver’s (Armie Hammer) heartbreaking love story as they romped through rolling hills, somewhere in northern Italy.

The collaboration delivers an equally moving, abstract rendition of unravelling in the throes of love. In a statement on the visuals, Guadagnino said: “The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan – all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.”

Watch the video here:

