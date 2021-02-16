WATCH: Sufjan Stevens – ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ (feat. Luca Guadagnino)

Tapping frequent collaborator Luca Guadagnino to direct, Stevens brings you a tender, emotional visual complement to Tell Me You Love Me: a love-lorn track from his 2020 album Ascension.

Tell Me You Love Me marks the director/musician duo’s second collaboration since 2017’s Call Me By Your Name – where Stevens’ Oscar-nominated soundtrack traced Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver’s (Armie Hammer) heartbreaking love story as they romped through rolling hills, somewhere in northern Italy.

WTF!!!

WHY NO ONE TOLD ME SUFJAN STEVENS RELEASED A MUSIC VIDEO FOR TELL ME YOU LOVE ME AND DIRECTED BY LUCA GUADAGNINO 😭😭😭😭

IT’S MY FAV FROM THE ALBUM!!! — jude💛💛 (@kissingivy) February 12, 2021

The collaboration delivers an equally moving, abstract rendition of unravelling in the throes of love. In a statement on the visuals, Guadagnino said: “The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan – all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.”

Ok but can we just talk about @sufjanstevens “tell me you love me” new music video directed by Luca in collab with Alessio Bolzoni 😌😍 pic.twitter.com/YdPhdApRRi — soni 💫💫 – abelsday (@abel_timmy) February 11, 2021

Watch the video here: