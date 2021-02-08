WATCH: Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder star in Edward Scissorhands spoof (Superbowl Ad)

In a reprisal of the 1990 Tim Burton film, Winona Ryder returns with Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ son for Cadillac’s Superbowl Ad.

To advertise their self-driving mode, Cadillac cast Timothée Chalamet as Edward Scissorhands’ son in their highly anticipated Superbowl Ad.

Without thinking about how Winona Ryder’s character Kim managed to give birth to her fictional son (let alone conceive him), the ad is centred around Edgar (Chalamet)’s struggles to live a normal life with scissors for hands, just as his father Edward (Johnny Depp) did.

Ryder then gifts her son a Cadillac Lyriq and Edgar drives off into the sunset, passing the eerily familiar streets with Danny Elfman’s iconic theme playing.

Yeah but her husband could have performed the c-section for free so there’s an upside I guess 🤷🏻‍♀️😅 — M. Bonneau 📚 (@mbonneauwriter) February 8, 2021

I accept this Timothee Chalamet can be their love child 100% — blujei1 (@blujei1) February 7, 2021

Watch the nostalgic Superbowl ad below: