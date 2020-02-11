What the heck? Lil Nas X just teased a collab with The Wiggles

Lil Nas X has hinted at a potential collaboration with none other than Australian children’s music royalty: The Wiggles.
The Amerian rapper took to social media to share a mash-up photo of himself and the group, along with the words: “Lil Nas X & The Wiggles: Rodeo Remix.” Check out the post below.
Could it be?
y’all ready??!! pic.twitter.com/EjZqTGVzeS
— nope (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020
Whilst such a collaboration would be absolutely heaven-sent, there are some potential holes to this mysterious post. For one, The image shared by Lil Nas X contains an image of the original foursome: Murray, Jeff, Greg, and Anthony.
For anyone who’s kept up to date with the Wiggles-verse, you would know that the group’s members now consist of Anthony, Lachie, Simon, and first-time Wiggle-woman, Emma.
However, Anthony did also share the image on his personal Instagram, so perhaps all hope is not yet lost.
Perhaps what we have in store for us is a mashup between Lil Nas X and original Wiggles material: think the likes of Fruit Salad or Hot Potato.
We’ll keep you posted on any developments as they come.
Until then, check out this trap remix of a classic.
In other Wiggles news, Greg recently had a heart-attack mid-show during a recent reunion bushfire concert.