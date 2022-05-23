Where to watch the new ‘Bob’s Burgers’ movie

Bob’s Burgers is back but this time, your favourite family is flaunting it on the big screen.

The popular adult animation (not that kind, sorry if you got excited) Bob’s Burgers follows a ridiculously hilarious family as they try to keep their somewhat failing business afloat.

The TV show has been running for 12 solid seasons since 2011 and somehow hasn’t messed with the premise or grown tired.

The TV show has grown a passionate fan base (yes, my hand is up) and scored two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program so, I guess it was only natural that a movie was on the cards.

Now be prepared, this is not a spoiler alert but it is an alert to let you know I’m about to dish a bit about the plot.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie has been described as “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure.” by 20th Century Studios. If you’re familiar with the show, you won’t be surprised to learn about the singing.

If you’re not a fan of musicals, don’t worry, the songs are usually really funny.

“The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.” The studio said.

While the TV series is proudly presented on Disney+, the new movie will exclusively be released in movie theatres. Hopefully, they can capitalise on the huge box office potential.

It’s unsure when the movie will be released to a streaming service but one could assume it will also be on Disney+.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on May 27.

While the official Australian release date is set for May 26, I was able to find screening times at Hoyts cinemas as early as 7pm tonight, May 24! Maybe it’s a Bob’s Burgers miracle?

The film has already received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes so if you do get a ticket to the cinema, you know you won’t be wasting your money.

Watch the full trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie below.