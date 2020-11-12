White Republican politician forgets to log into burner account and tweets “I’m a black gay guy”

A white Republican politician tweeting about his support for Trump as a “black gay guy” is outed for not being a “black gay guy”.

A straight, white Republican politician has made the greatest of blunders, forgetting to log out of his official Twitter account and tweeting “I’m a black gay guy”, when in fact, if you take a long-hard look, he is indeed not a black guy at all.

A Republican using Twitter to make false claims. Who would’ve thought it?

Dean Browning, who was 2,500 votes away from being the Republican nominee for a Pennsylvanian district, found himself in a pretty heated Twitter argument, responding to a tweet that criticised the Trump administration for destroying measures that Barack Obama had put in place.

In a now-deleted tweet Browning wrote: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”

The tweet, needless to say, raised some eyebrows. When professional Twitter investigators got to work, they discovered that Browning had seemingly intended to tweet from a burner account which goes by the name ‘Dan Purdy’, and in the process, had used his own official account by mistake.

Dan Purdy’s account often replied to Browning’s tweet, consistently referring to himself as a “black gay guy”. The account, which has since been suspended, often tweeted extremely racist and sexist remarks – possibly Browning’s way of getting his real feelings out to the public.

Ah yes, that avatar profile picture is definitely fooling everyone.

And here’s a selection of times @DanPurdy322, whose account is brand new and who replies to @DeanBrowningPA A LOT, has described himself as a black gay guy. pic.twitter.com/z5xabE2Fgn — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) November 10, 2020

In an attempt to cover up what can obviously only be described as an honest mistake, Browning tweeted, “Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account – I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private.”

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

Yep, sure mate.

Obviously unsuspiciously, an explanation video was tweeted from the Dan Purdy account at the same time, clearing everything up in a nice and succinct manner. Have a look for yourself below.

so the video was taken down, but here it is in case you want your brain to melt: pic.twitter.com/umGPjt5sN4 — alex (@alex_abads) November 10, 2020

See, all cleared up.

However, as people dug a bit deeper they soon realised that the man who appears in the above video goes by many different names on social media. On Facebook, he’s Billy Holte – whilst on LinkedIn, he’s William Holte.

Further research soon uncovered that William Holte was the adopted son of famous singer-songwriter, Patti LaBelle. So, is Dan Purdy an alias of William Holte? Or, did Dean Browning pay William Holte to pose as this ‘Dan Purdy’ character?

While this Twitter conspiracy is feeling like an episode of Gossip Girl, I’m 99% sure that this man below is not a gay black guy.