Woman arrested after White House intercepts poisoned letter addressed to Trump

A Canadian suspect has been detained after a lethal letter containing the poison ricin was sent to the White House addressed to Donald Trump.

Some unhappy chap has sent a poisonous letter to the White House addressed to US President Donald Trump.

The package was intercepted before it reached Trump and officials are now investigating where it came from.

After a letter addressed to Trump was discovered at a White House screening facility, the envelope was found to contain a poison, known as ricin, that is naturally found in castor beans. The news was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Ricin is a lethal substance that can cause nausea, internal bleeding, vomiting, and organ failure if swallowed, inhaled or injected.

Walter White is trending bc ricin was sent to the WH. Immediate first thought was that trump had one of his own people send it as a publicity stunt & to garner empathy & probably blame the good guys for it. He’s such a vile bag of garbage I don’t put it past him. pic.twitter.com/YV3LQMMADd — Michelle My Belle (@maybebeachbum) September 19, 2020

The FBI, Secret Service, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are now investigating the origin of the letter, and whether others like it have been sent to Trump through the US Post. An official reported to the New York Times that they believe the package was sent from Canada. Someone has now been detained, and although the individual’s identity has not been revealed, according to reports, the suspect is a Canadian woman.

The FBI released a statement regarding the letter on Twitter, stating: “At this time, there is no known threat to public safety,”.

#FBIStatement: "The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety." pic.twitter.com/jsBMIsDHbt — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 19, 2020

The Trump Administration has not yet commented on the letter.