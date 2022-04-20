Two popular Woolworths products urgently recalled

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall of two of their popular dairy-free milk products that are regularly sold at Woolies supermarkets across the country.

The 1L Marco Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk with the best before date of April 3, 2023 and the 1L Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk with the best before date of March 29, 2023 and both been recalled.

The recalled products were reported to have traces of milk in them so vegans and people with allergies have been instructed to return these products for a full refund.

“Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed,” the recall read.

“Customers should not consume this product (and) should return it to their nearest Woolworths Supermarket or Metro Stores for a full refund.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”