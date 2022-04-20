Johnny Depp says he never struck a woman as $50m trial resumes

Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed on Wednesday morning.

Johnny Depp is seeing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after Heard wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in 2018 that strongly suggested Depp was an abusive partner.

Now, Depp has testified in the trial, saying that it was Heard who started their fights and occasionally escalated them to physical violence.

“It was not meant to help the relationship it was meant to feed her need for conflict,” Depp said.

“She has a need for conflict, she has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere.”

“It’s hard to explain but the argument would start here but it would roll around and become this circular thing of its own,”

“You’d get back to the beginning … now it’s heightened even more and it’s still circular, there’s no way in or out.”

While recounting the relationship, Depp said Heard would sometimes “strike out” with either a slap or shove or by throwing something.

Depp claimed that he has never “struck any woman” in his life.

Watch footage from the trial below.