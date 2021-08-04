Xbox Game Pass August: ‘Hades’ tops the list of exciting new additions

Game Pass is delivering the goods to their subscribers this August in the form of the hugely acclaimed roguelike Hades.

Keeping a subscription-based service exciting and fresh can be a real challenge, but Xbox Game Pass is showing that they know what they are doing. The latest title to be announced on their service is a game that needs little introduction: Hades.

Coinciding with the Hades console launch on August 13, Game Pass will make Supergiant’s addictive action adventure free. Well, at least for everyone who already has an active subscription.

Xbox Game Pass offers an ever evolving library of video games, currently over 100, for a monthly fee ($15.95 in Australia). Considering the cost of any number of the available titles it offers, it’s a pretty solid deal. In this case, Hades will launch at $39.95 on PlayStation consoles.

Hades tells the tale of Zagreus, the son of the ancient Greek god of the Underworld, and his many attempts to escape his hellish surroundings. The game utilises a roguelike framework which, considering the immortality of the gods, makes a lot of narrative sense.

Basically, you must guide Zagreus through the many different areas of the Underworld; cutting down legions of enemies, demigods, and other figures of classical antiquity.

Every time you die you return to where you first started, but just a little bit stronger. This gameplay loop is very rewarding, and offers a great deal of variety due to randomised level generation and extremely customisable character builds.

Hades is the kind of game that, if it’s right for you, you can sink hundreds of hours into; meaning that Game Pass is the perfect way to check it out.

The full list of new Game Pass additions that are coming in August are as follows:

Curse of the Dead Gods (cloud, console, and PC) -August 5

Dodgeball Academia (cloud, console and PC) – August 5

Katamari Damacy Reroll (cloud, console, and PC) – August 5

Skate (console via EA Play) – August 5

Skate 3 (cloud via EA Play) – August 5

Starmancer (PC) — August 5

Art of Rally (cloud, console, and PC) – August 12

Hades (cloud, console, and PC) – August 13

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Hades on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud streaming. Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass here.