Yasiin Bey Brings Us the Closest We’ll Ever Get to an MF DOOM Concert

Yasiin Bey took over Carriageworks to deliver a unique interpretation of the late, great MC MF DOOM’s music for the first time Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, a Brooklyn-born rapper, recently made his first public appearance in Australia for The Ecstatic 15th Anniversary. Along with his own show, he also performed a tribute to the late, great MF DOOM the night before, which I had the privilege of attending. Clearly a longtime DOOM fan (like the rest of us), Mos Def kicked off his performance with an energetic rendition of “All Caps.” He continued with hits such as “Rhymes Like Dimes,” “Meat Grinder,” “Fancy Clown,” and more. Despite his excellent stage presence, Yasiin seemed to be enjoying himself, vibing to MF DOOM’s tracks. Additionally, we were treated to some unreleased songs of his own, which we can only hope to see released publicly soon.

While the show was both entertaining and, at times, sentimental, it was missing one key track: “Doomsday.”

Aside from that, Mos Def delivered a stellar performance, proving that at 50, he’s still at the top of his game.

The tribute was well-deserved for MF DOOM, and I can’t think of a better rapper for the job.

Mos Def, known for his distinctive voice and flow, brought his unique style to Madvillain’s songs, giving them a freshness as if we were hearing them for the first time.

He ended with a powerful tribute to Palestine, aligning with the show’s theme, donning a bomb vest and a red face mask, paying homage to DOOM’s signature style.

DOOM’s legacy endures and will continue to do so for years to come. This tribute is just a small part of the acclaim the late rapper deserves.

Despite mentioning he was jet-lagged and joking about his “middle ageness,” Mos Def’s energy remained high from start to finish.

His deep admiration for MF DOOM was evident, and in the end, it was the closest we’ll ever get to an MF DOOM concert.

Thanks to Mos Def, it was the best we could have hoped for.