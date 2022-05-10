US rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

Young Thug and 27 other associates of the rapper’s Young Stoner Life label have been indicated in different allegations ranging from murder to robbery and drug dealing.

Young Thug, a US rapper who has topped the Billboard charts twice, has been arrested for suspicion of gang involvement. He also stands accused of a number of other alleged offences.

In an interview, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel said the rapper had “committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him”.

More to come.