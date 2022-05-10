Britney Spears reveals her book will be released this year

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears announced that her tell-all-book will in fact be released by the end of the year.

No details for the book have been announced except the original confirmation from Britney’s publishers back in February.

“I want to talk about secrets!!!” the post read.

“The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing.” She continued, “I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut … but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do. Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.

“Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME !!! Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story …and all the documentaries were trash! I’m sure that was ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me.”

“Shit maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?! I’m bat shit fucking crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks!!!”

Of course, we’re not sure why Britney removed the Instagram post but here’s hoping that the pop star simply wasn’t allowed to spill the beans.

More to come.