YouTube beauty influencer Ethan Is Supreme has died aged 17

Blogger, makeup artist, and influencer Ethan Peters, known online as Ethan Is Supreme, has tragically died at the young age of 17.

Prominent blogger and beauty influencer, Ethan Peters, has sadly passed away, aged 17.

Ethan provided entertainment and inspiration through his warm personality for thousands of fans around the globe, including over 500k followers on his Instagram and 139k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

For his family, friends, and followers alike, such a young passing came as a terrible shock. Ethan’s best friend and online personality, Ava Louise, expressed her upset publicly on her social platforms, describing Ethan as her “best friend in the entire world”.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

The news has elicited a divided response, with some addressing Ethan’s past accounts of racism and transphobia. However, many have defended the star, arguing that his past mistakes do not warrant this tragic fate.

Ethan Peters aka Ethan is Supreme has passed away at 17 years old from an apparent Xanax overdose. While he’s made some bad decisions in the past, no one deserves their life to be taken from addiction. pic.twitter.com/pbMql7GrB3 — SL04N (@ursobye) September 6, 2020

Ethan began his online hustle extremely young. By age 13, his Instagram meme account had generated 1.3 million followers and he sold it for an impressive $25,000. A rapidly-growing and respected figure in the beauty industry, he operated under his tag, Ethan Is Supreme.

Both Louise and Ethan’s father, Gerald, appear certain that Ethan’s cause of death was an overdose, although no official statement has been released. Louise has been a passionate online advocate for seeking support for addictions after seeing her best friend battle with Percocet for the last year.

“Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed. I’m openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid”, she said.

Regardless of ur opinion on things he may/may not’ve said in his past we can’t ignore that he was 17 and OD’d. The past doesn’t define you. He had lots to learn still and it’s sad that an addiction is what took him 💔opinions aside, rest easy Ethan Peters @trashqueenethan — nakia (@kiiiittttyy02) September 6, 2020

If you or someone you know are struggling, you can reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800, and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

For global resources, visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Up Next: David Bowie’s fashion designer, Kansai Yamamoto, has died aged 76