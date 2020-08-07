Zoom unveils the PodTrak P4: a compact recorder for podcasters

Zoom dominates the world of portable recorders, providing tons of great options for musicians to easily make recordings.

During this lockdown, podcasting has been more popular than ever, and the PodTrak P4 provides a compact and portable option with a feature set aimed at the popular medium.

The Zoom PodTrak P4 offers a compact, portable, and great sounding recording solution aimed at a new generation of podcasters.

The P4 offers four XLR microphone inputs, each including phantom power, up to 70db in gain, and mute buttons. There are also four outputs on the front of the recorder, each with their own volume control. Remote group calls can be easily recorded by connecting a smartphone via a TRRS connection, or wirelessly via Bluetooth (the optional BTA-2 Bluetooth transmitter/receiver will be required).

There are four assignable pads, which can be used to trigger sound effects or music. Eleven presets are included but you can load your own from an SD card. The recorder can be powered by USB or two AA batteries, which the PodTrak P4 will last up to four hours on.

All four microphone inputs, the stereo sound pad mix, and the overall stereo mix can be recorded simultaneously onto separate tracks, allowing for maximum flexibility in mixing. The P4 can record onto either an SD, SDHC, or SDXC card in 44kHz/16-bit WAV. You can also use the device as a conventional USB audio interface, with two inputs, and two outputs.

For those just getting into podcasting, Zoom also offers the ZDM-1 Podcast Mic Pack, which includes a mic, windscreen, tabletop tripod, XLR cable, and a pair of closed-back headphones.

For more info on the PodTrak P4 check out Zoom’s website.