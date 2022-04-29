The 2022 Spilt Milk lineup is here and damn it looks good

The 2022 Spilt Milk lineup is dripping with talent, expanding to the Gold Coast for the first time in the festivals history.

Spilt Milk is going to be red hot (or white cold) in 2022, revealing a huge lineup of local artists and international acts.

The festival will be setting up in Canberra late in November, then rolling on to Ballarat and the Gold Coast in early December.

The lineup boasts some stunning Aussie talent like Spacey Jane, King Stingray, Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, and Flume, plus some huge international acts including Stormzy, The Wombats, and Toro y Moi.

If actual spilt milk came anywhere close to being this good, we’d be getting down on all fours and licking it off the floor.

Check out the full 2022 lineup below.

A.GIRL

Beddy Rays

Billy Xane

Fisher

Flume

G Flip

Genesis Owusu

Hayden James

King Stingray

Kobie Dee

Latifa Tee

Little Fritter

Mallrat

Mansionair

Ninajarachi

PEACH PRC

Spacey Jane

Stand Atlantic

Stormzy

Telenova

The Wombats

Toro Y Moi (Canberra only)

YNG Martyr

Young Franco

1300

Spilt Milk dates

CANBERRA | Saturday, November 26 — Exhibition Park

BALLARAT | Saturday, December 3 — Victoria Park

GOLD COAST | Sunday, December 4 — Doug Jennings Park

Tickets go on sale from Thursday, May 5, but you can register for pre-sale on Spilt Milk’s website. The festival has sold out within 30 minutes every single year, with a record of 9 minutes one year, so make sure you get in quick.