The 2022 Spilt Milk lineup is here and damn it looks good

The 2022 Spilt Milk lineup is dripping with talent, expanding to the Gold Coast for the first time in the festivals history.
Spilt Milk is going to be red hot (or white cold) in 2022, revealing a huge lineup of local artists and international acts.
The festival will be setting up in Canberra late in November, then rolling on to Ballarat and the Gold Coast in early December.
The lineup boasts some stunning Aussie talent like Spacey Jane, King Stingray, Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, and Flume, plus some huge international acts including Stormzy, The Wombats, and Toro y Moi.
If actual spilt milk came anywhere close to being this good, we’d be getting down on all fours and licking it off the floor.
Check out the full 2022 lineup below.
A.GIRL
Beddy Rays
Billy Xane
Fisher
Flume
G Flip
Genesis Owusu
Hayden James
King Stingray
Kobie Dee
Latifa Tee
Little Fritter
Mallrat
Mansionair
Ninajarachi
PEACH PRC
Spacey Jane
Stand Atlantic
Stormzy
Telenova
The Wombats
Toro Y Moi (Canberra only)
YNG Martyr
Young Franco
1300
Spilt Milk dates
CANBERRA | Saturday, November 26 — Exhibition Park
BALLARAT | Saturday, December 3 — Victoria Park
GOLD COAST | Sunday, December 4 — Doug Jennings Park
Tickets go on sale from Thursday, May 5, but you can register for pre-sale on Spilt Milk’s website. The festival has sold out within 30 minutes every single year, with a record of 9 minutes one year, so make sure you get in quick.