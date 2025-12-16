Nine Inch Nails, Miley Cyrus make the 2026 Oscar shortlist

Nine Inch Nails and Miley Cyrus, have both earned spots on the Best Original Song shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its much‑anticipated shortlists for the 98th Academy Awards, and among the standout music contenders are Nine Inch Nails and Miley Cyrus.

Both artists have earned spots on the Best Original Song shortlist, a major nod ahead of the official nominations announcement early next year.

Nine Inch Nails’ contribution ‘As Alive As You Need Me To Be’ from Tron: Ares has made the cut alongside a diverse slate of 15 potential nominees. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is shortlisted for her original song ‘Dream As One’ from the blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, written with collaborators including Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

The Best Original Song shortlist also includes tracks from KPop Demon Hunters, Ed Sheeran’s F1 contribution, and multiple songs from both Sinners and Wicked: For Good. This year’s list reflects a vibrant range of genres and filmmaking styles, with veteran songwriters and breakout contributors alike in the mix.

In addition to the song category, the Academy also published a Best Original Score shortlist featuring notable composers such as Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), and Daniel Lopatin (Marty Supreme).

The official Oscar nominations will be revealed January 2, 2026, with the 98th Academy Awards ceremony airing on March 15.

Until then, these shortlists offer a first glimpse at the music and films that could contend for Hollywood’s highest honours.