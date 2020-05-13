A 1985 Prince show is set to be live-streamed on Youtube this week

If one good thing has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the abundance of live stream performances and online special events, delivered by our favourite artists. And now, The Prince Estate has revealed some exciting news.

The Prince Estate has announced a new live album titled Prince and the Revolution: Live plus a featured concert will be broadcasted live across three days on YouTube.

Prince and the Revolution: Live is set to be broadcasted on Youtube across three days, starting Thursday, May 14.

The set featured in the live broadcast was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, and was the very first live concert footage that Prince officially released both on television broadcast and in a home video format.

The performance highlights members of Prince’s band The Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, as well as keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, among several talented others. To tops things off, just one hour before the premiere, Bobby Z will participate in a Q&A session, which could potentially reveal some new and interesting insights into the life and art of the icon that is Prince.

While the concert was originally released in 1985 on VHS and LaserDisc, followed by a DVD release in 2017, it will be made officially available in digital format for the very first time this Friday, May 15.

To make things even better, the concert is raising much-needed funds for a great cause. Viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus Solidarity Response Fund and Google will match all donations up to $5 million.

The concert is set to honour Prince as a musical genius allowing for his legacy to continue on.You can watch Prince and the Revolution: Live when it broadcast in the window below.