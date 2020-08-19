A mindblowingly immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to Sydney this September

The immersive Van Gogh experience was originally slated for Melbourne, but will now exhibit in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter instead.

Last November it was announced that Van Gogh Alive would be hosted at a digitally innovative gallery space in Melbourne.

However, the exhibitors have come to the decision to move the multi-sensory experience up to Sydney due to the current lockdown restrictions currently in effect within Melbourne.

The Van Gogh exhibition will feature transitioning projections of the Dutch Impressionist’s paintings shifting across multiple large-scale panels. A specially scored soundtrack will also accompany the virtual space, as well as varying aromas.

They clearly want you to immerse yourself in most of your senses here! Wonder if you can eat the Two Crabs as well?

Because Melbourne has gone into lockdown, a giant Van Gogh exhibit that was supposed to be there is now coming to Sydney and I’m just so excited. This is the type of shit I love. — letitia rose 🌙 (@letitiarose_) August 18, 2020

Van Gogh Alive was originally meant to feature at the opening of The Lume, a digitally interactive experiential gallery spanning 2000+ metres in Melbourne.

However, with coronavirus currently taking hold of the city, the exhibition has been moved to the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney. Instead, it will now debut at the Royal Hall of Industries on September 18.

Rest assured Melbournians, the exhibition still feature at The Lume at a later and safer date. But for now, Sydney has hit the jackpot early with this one.

Van Gogh Alive tickets are still not yet available for purchase, however, you can sign up to a waitlist on the exhibition website to receive a notification when tickets go on sale.

The good news is that the immersive “Van Gogh Alive” exhibition is still coming to Melbourne, it’s just going to take a little longer to get here. It will make its Australian debut in Sydney in the Entertainment Quarter. It opens next month and if you’r… https://t.co/JXHIxIsAqx pic.twitter.com/Bb4byOt8oM — 💧 MeganBD (@CrMeganBD) August 17, 2020