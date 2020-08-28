Adelaide uni student casually wins $4.8 million lottery whilst sitting in a lecture

Whilst scrolling through emails in a lecture, an Adelaide University student was pleasantly surprised to discover she had won $4.8 million in the lotto.

Sitting in on a lecture but not actually paying attention is a classic university pastime. Well, an Adelaide university student was doing exactly that when she found out that she had won $4.8 million in the Set for Life lottery.

The 20-year-old was in a lecture on Monday 24 August when she was checking her emails and found that she had won division one of the lottery, meaning she’d be set to receive $20,000 every month for the next 20 years.

In a statement, the woman said, “I was actually at uni in a lecture and I checked my emails and saw one from [the lottery] telling me I’d won something.”

“I didn’t think much of it, so I just logged into my account quickly and that’s when I realised.”

Instead of jumping up and celebrating the student waited until the lecture was over to fully take in the moment.

She said, “I was shocked! But since I was in a lecture, I couldn’t really react. That was so hard because I just wanted to scream and jump up and down!”

“I was just watching the clock waiting for it to finish so I could call [the lottery] back.

“It was the most suspenseful time of my life.”

Despite being ‘Set For Life’, the lottery winner still plans on finishing university; however, she would like to use the money to buy her mother a house and car, while also travelling once restrictions lift.

Fingers crossed for a lotto win the next time we’re not paying attention in a lecture.