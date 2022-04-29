en English
25 cursed pictures of people selling mirrors online

by Lochie Schuster

Mirror from Shrek

Credit: Dreamworks

by Lochie Schuster

Whether they’re making an extravagant attempt to remain out of view, or simply owning it with a lewd, people selling mirrors online will never not be funny.

If you’ve ever laid eyes on the chaotic phenomena of people selling mirrors, it’s highly unlikely that you would have forgotten it.

Good luck burning the image of manky feet out of your head after witnessing someone’s attempt to keep their face out of what is fundamentally an inglorious mirror selfie.

So why is the internet so obsessed with looking at photos of people selling mirrors?

Have you heard of a little thing called voyeurism? Yeah you have ya dirty mongrel. But the type of voyeurism we’re talking about isn’t overtly sexual (although some of these photos verge on it).

The second dictionary definition of voyeurism is finding “enjoyment from seeing the pain or distress of others”. 

What’s more distressing than trying to sell a mirror online without completely embarrassing yourself in the process? And what’s more enjoyable that laughing at the pain of people trying to manoeuvre around that? The answer to both questions: absolutely fkn nothing.

But the obvious reason the internet loves looking at photos of people selling mirrors, is simply because it’s funny as heck. See for yourself.

Please enjoy our 25 favourite pictures of people selling mirrors.

 

1. Like, wtf is this?

people selling mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

2. Mr Incredible looking mighty cute.

People Selling Mirrors funny
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

3. This is how it feels to chew 5 Gum.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

4. If only they’d invented some form of cotton-based covering for your todger so you didn’t have to walk around holding a clock.

People Selling Mirrors funny
Credit: Reddit / People Selling Mirrors

5. Look, I genuinely just don’t know what’s going on in this one.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

6. Yummy.

People Selling Mirrors funny
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

7. Shawty getting low.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

8. Someone found the dude from Pixels on Marketplace.

People Selling Mirrors funny
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

9. Sleep paralysis but it’s just this person in full goblin mode, standing in the corner of your room.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

10. Rear-view mirror.

Pictures of People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

11. Offering your old digital camera to the hallway mirror as a sacrifice to thank it for helping you choose what outfit to wear on a night out.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

12. Spooky.

Pictures of People Selling Mirrors
Credit: Reddit/PeopleSellingMirrors

13. Ummm WTAF are those legs doing?

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: r/ People Selling Mirrors

14. Mum said it’s her turn to play the Xbox.

Pictures of People Selling Mirrors

15. Incognito mode.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: r/ People Selling Mirrors

16. Pants be looking a little too comfy there bruz.

Pictures of People Selling Mirrors

17. Pretty sure this is a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey. Idk, I’ve never seen the movie.

People Selling Mirrors
Credit: r/ People Selling Mirrors

18. So. Many. Questions.

People selling mirrors online

19. Here’s one of the manky feet we promised.

People selling mirrors

20. Incognito Mode 2.

People selling mirrors online

21. Hips don’t lie.

People selling mirrors funny

22. Get this mans a best supporting actor award at the Logies.

23. Tough day in the office.

24. A bit seggsy.

25. Very seggsy.

