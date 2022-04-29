25 cursed pictures of people selling mirrors online

Whether they’re making an extravagant attempt to remain out of view, or simply owning it with a lewd, people selling mirrors online will never not be funny.

If you’ve ever laid eyes on the chaotic phenomena of people selling mirrors, it’s highly unlikely that you would have forgotten it.

Good luck burning the image of manky feet out of your head after witnessing someone’s attempt to keep their face out of what is fundamentally an inglorious mirror selfie.

So why is the internet so obsessed with looking at photos of people selling mirrors?

Have you heard of a little thing called voyeurism? Yeah you have ya dirty mongrel. But the type of voyeurism we’re talking about isn’t overtly sexual (although some of these photos verge on it).

The second dictionary definition of voyeurism is finding “enjoyment from seeing the pain or distress of others”.

What’s more distressing than trying to sell a mirror online without completely embarrassing yourself in the process? And what’s more enjoyable that laughing at the pain of people trying to manoeuvre around that? The answer to both questions: absolutely fkn nothing.

But the obvious reason the internet loves looking at photos of people selling mirrors, is simply because it’s funny as heck. See for yourself.

Please enjoy our 25 favourite pictures of people selling mirrors.

1. Like, wtf is this?

2. Mr Incredible looking mighty cute.

3. This is how it feels to chew 5 Gum.

4. If only they’d invented some form of cotton-based covering for your todger so you didn’t have to walk around holding a clock.

5. Look, I genuinely just don’t know what’s going on in this one.

6. Yummy.

7. Shawty getting low.

8. Someone found the dude from Pixels on Marketplace.

9. Sleep paralysis but it’s just this person in full goblin mode, standing in the corner of your room.

10. Rear-view mirror.

11. Offering your old digital camera to the hallway mirror as a sacrifice to thank it for helping you choose what outfit to wear on a night out.

12. Spooky.

13. Ummm WTAF are those legs doing?

14. Mum said it’s her turn to play the Xbox.

15. Incognito mode.

16. Pants be looking a little too comfy there bruz.

17. Pretty sure this is a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey. Idk, I’ve never seen the movie.

18. So. Many. Questions.

19. Here’s one of the manky feet we promised.

20. Incognito Mode 2.

21. Hips don’t lie.

22. Get this mans a best supporting actor award at the Logies.

23. Tough day in the office.

24. A bit seggsy.

25. Very seggsy.