The period adaptations keep coming – Aimee Lou Wood to star in Jane Eyre

The Brontë sisters reign over Hollywood continues!

Aimee Lou Wood, fresh off of The White Lotus and previously appearing in Sex Education, is set to star as the crowning role in a TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre.

The show will be developed by UK production company Working Title.

If that name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s the studio behind all of your favourite rom-coms and period-pieces, from Love Actually, About Time, and Bridget Jones’s Diary to Emma and Pride and Prejudice (2005).

Writing the script for Jane Eyre is none other than Succession writer Miriam Battye.

Seemingly, Hollywood hasn’t seen enough of large-scale period adaptations and the Brontë sisters.

Following the success of Emerald Fennel’s “Wuthering Heights”, it’s time for us to switch our focus to the literary works of Emily’s sister, Charlotte.

If you haven’t read it (or weren’t made to read it at some point during your education), you should know that Jane Eyre is pretty quintessential to the Female Gothic genre.

It was radical and revolutionary for its time, and it’s supernatural and mysterious.

The ‘coming of age’ novel explores Jane’s desire and passion as a young, powerful and individualistic woman.

The last major adaptations of Jane Eyre include the 2011 film, starring Mia Wasikowska in the titular role, and the 2006 BBC miniseries with Ruth Wilson.

So, Wood, along with Battye and Working Title, are sure to bring a fresh lens through which we can watch this famous story unfold.

And we weren’t kidding about the Period adaptation era being upon us either – Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice trailer also finally just dropped today, btw.