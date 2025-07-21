Cold Storage, Hot Vibes: All Her Years’ ‘Refrigerator’ Defrosts a Decade of Chaos

A slow-cooked banger for road trips and late-night reckoning.

All Her Years, the Sydney-based collective known for their genre-defying spontaneity, delivers a decade-in-the-making anthem with “Refrigerator”.

True to their ethos, where no song is confined by rules, the track is a shapeshifting blend of grungy folk and alt-rock, polished yet unpredictably wild.

The band’s collaborative spirit shines through, with production by Radi Safi of Noise Machines Studio adding layers of texture to this long-gestating release.

Live, the song promises to mirror their chaotic energy, especially at their accidental release party during Greening Out Fest at Marrickville Bowlo. A venue as eclectic as their sound.

Lyrically, “Refrigerator” balances introspection with raw catharsis, a hallmark of All Her Years’ style. The instrumentation? Think gritty basslines colliding with euphoric brass, and a cameo from the early morning magpies outside your window.

It’s a track that feels both meticulously crafted and thrillingly loose, embodying the band’s refusal to take themselves too seriously while leaving room for shared magic with the audience.