What myths about Amber Heard did the internet totally make up?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial continues to spark debate and after last week, myths about Amber Heard are breaking the internet.

Amber Heard may be one of the most talked-about women in the world at the moment but we wanted to find out what’s a myth and what’s gospel.

For a quick recap, Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation trial, claiming that a 2018 op-ed she published in the Washington Post affected his ability to book work. Heard, however, never mentioned Depp by name in the article and is now countersuing for $100 million.

Last week, Amber Heard testified in the ongoing defamation case and gave her view of events. Somehow, the internet still sees Johnny Depp as the victim. We won’t know the outcome of the trial until the court reaches its conclusion but despite this, the internet has been busy and it seems like just about everyone is on Johnny Depp’s side.

While the court does its thing and tries to figure out who owes who what, the court of public opinion seems to have made up its mind and it’s not looking good for Amber. It’s of course to no one’s surprise that on top of the actual facts coming out of the trial, the internet is clinging to every creative rumour and misinformation is dominating. Here are a few myths about Amber Heard that are complete BS.

Myth number 1

The first myth is that she is snorting coke. Unable to believe she’s using a tissue for its correct use, Twitter has accused Heard of snorting the drug while on the stand.

Myth number 2

The second myth is she stole lines from “The Talented Mr Ripley,” while testifying. Heard is accused to have said word for word lines that Gwyneth Paltrow’s character said. The claim has been fact-checked by several sources including AP and within all 7 hours of Heard’s testimony, there’s nothing relating to the film.

Myth number 3

The next myth is that Amber Heard is simply over-acting. While she recounted her allegations of abuse, like being pushed against a wall or threatened, her tears caused others to question her authenticity. From smiling to suddenly looking exhausted, it led people to believe it was all an act. However, Depp shares the same profession and got no such scrutiny when being overcome with emotion.

Myth number 4

Another myth is that Depp has never shown violence. In reality, it’s been alleged that he has had violent episodes throughout the decades with past partners. His 1994 arrest after wrecking their hotel room in an argument with then-girlfriend, Kate Moss, as well as actor Jennifer Grey, who dated Depp in 1989, recently wrote in her memoir that Depp would be “crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone”.

Myth number 5

Depp’s UK libel action which he brought against The Sun after the publication claimed he was a “wife beater” has led to another myth that this new case should be viewed with fresh eyes. The UK case ruled in favour of the paper and the judge said that 12 out of the 14 claims of domestic violence had occurred. Johnny Depp fans say that the original case was prejudiced, without proof, and therefore shouldn’t be mentioned now.

Myth number 6

Amber Heard’s history of abuse is leading those on Twitter to speculate about her story. The internet seems to claim that Heard was abusive to all of her exes however, there was only ever one incident of abuse where Heard faced legal repercussions. It was reported that Heard grabbed her then-girlfriend, Tasya van Ree’s arm. Heard was arrested and quickly released. The two are still friends, and van Ree was a witness for the trial.

Myth number 7

And lastly, the infamous tape she secretly recorded has others certain she planned this from the start. However, trying to find proof of abuse is hardly a crime. Many victims start to do research on how to leave safely before doing so and it’s totally ridiculous to demonize Heard for simply trying to look out for herself.

No matter the outcome, we can all agree that hopefully, this ends as amicably as possible. Myths or not.

If this article has brought up any issues for you or you feel the need to speak with someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.