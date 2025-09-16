Amy Taylor’s Fishy Crumpler Collab

Fishy, funk and fiercely practical, Amy Taylor teams up with Crumpler for two iconic bags.

Crumpler has teamed up with musician Amy Taylor to create two bags designed for daily life..and a little bit of fun. Meet the Abijah and the Micro Plastic Muncher.

Amy Taylor couldn’t hide her excitement as the launch of her Crumbler collab went live today at 10am AEST.

The Amy Taylor fish bags are inspired by the mullet originally. Whereas, the larger Abijah crossbody came from Amy’s cheeky idea: “I reached out to them asking if they’d make a bag that looks like a fish.” She’s been road-testing both for six months and swears by them:

“They’re so practical and stylish…they did such a good job.”

Named after a guitarist friend from Coffin who loves fish, the Abijah fits a phone, cards, lippy, mascara, and even a spare pair of undies, just in case the night gets long.

Then there’s the Micro Plastic Muncher, a tiny pouch designed with a very deliberate “no phone” policy.

Amy wanted a bag that lets you take a break from your screen while still carrying the essentials: cards, cash, lipstick, and other small necessities.

“It’s more like a wallet for when you don’t wanna use your phone,” she shared. At just 0.12kg, the bag attaches to a belt loop, clips onto a larger bag, or can be worn across the body with its removable rope strap, giving you freedom to move, chat, and actually be present without sacrificing style.

Both bags are a perfect collision of Amy’s bold, punk attitude and Crumpler’s legacy of fun, practical design. “Amy asked us to make a bag that looks like a fish, so we did,” Crumpler shared on Instagram. It’s classic Crumpler energy: sturdy, colourful, and made to last, rooted in the bike messenger origins of the brand back in 1995.

After decades of evolving, Crumpler is back in the hands of one of the original founders, bringing irreverence, practicality, and a love for life into every stitch. These fish bags are a cheeky, sustainable reminder that your gear can be playful, functional, and totally punk all at once.

Ready to carry your essentials in style? Snag the Abijah and Micro Plastic Muncher online or in-store today, and let your bag do a little talking.

