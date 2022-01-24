Amyl & The Sniffers, Nova Twins and more team up for Reclaim These Streets compilation

Female and non-binary powerhouses have joined forces on a charity compilation album for Reclaim These Streets.

Amyl & The Sniffers, Nova Twins and Cruel Hearts Club are among the artists involved in a new charity compilation album to support women’s rights organisation Reclaim These Streets.

The album, titled New Moons XVI will be released on February 10 and is the fifteenth volume of the New Moons compilation series.

All 10 tracks on the album are the works of female and non-binary artists, curated by The Music Federation’s Head of Promotions, Jasmine Hodge.

“What better way than to get some of the best female names in rock and do it all in the name of a killer charity?” Hodge asked. “Sticking two fingers up to the patriarchy is literally the most fun a girl can have.”

The album artwork was designed by Will Power of the UK band Bad Nerves, featuring the face of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to bring attention to “the sheer ignorance from her and the government towards women’s safety.”

US rock duo Deap Valley also feature on the compilation, commenting, “We are thrilled to be a part of the New Moons Compilation. As women, and as mothers of daughters, we know how urgently important it is that the most vulnerable among us are respected and protected. So, let’s RECLAIM THESE STREETS!”

We’re beyond excited for the album’s release. But in the meantime, here’s a tracklist of the compilation:

1. Amyl & The Sniffers – Knifey

2. Nova Twins – Bullet

3. TELGATE – Love Zone

4. Deap Vally – Royal Jelly

5. KT Tunstall – In This Body

6. Cruel Hearts Club – Sink This Low

7. IDestroy – Petting Zoo

8. pink suits – Fake Great Britain

9. BLAB – Eton Mess

10. Pleasure Venom – We Get What You Deserve