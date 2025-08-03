Comedian Matt Rife adopts the cursed Annabelle doll

The Warrens’ infamous doll finds an unlikely new keeper.

In a twist stranger than fiction, comedian Matt Rife has become the new “legal guardian” of the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll, weeks after its previous caretaker, paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, died suddenly during a U.S. tour.

The Raggedy Ann doll, infamous for its ties to demonic lore and The Conjuring films, was once housed in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum before Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee acquired the Warrens’ Connecticut estate, including the cursed collection.

Rife announced plans to transform the property into a haunted attraction, inviting fans to “experience the history” firsthand, despite concerns following Rivera’s unexplained death during the Devils on the Run tour.

The doll, said to be possessed by an “inhuman spirit,” inspired a blockbuster horror franchise, though skeptics dismiss its eerie reputation as Hollywood hype.

Whether myth or menace, Annabelle’s legacy continues to unsettle. And now, it has a new home.