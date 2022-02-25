A heist on the set of ‘The Crown’ sees $200k worth of antiques stolen

More than 350 antique props were stolen from the set of The Crown without detection, including candelabras, a clock face, glassware, and a dressing table.

It’s the entertainment cross-over nobody knew they needed: The Crown x Ocean’s 11. But in a world where Brad Pitt and George Clooney have the same taste in furniture as your grandmother.

The popular Netflix series The Crown is missing $200,000 worth of antique props after thieves broke into three vehicles full of pretend-royal goodies.

The crew were shooting an episode of the show while the heist took place in a nearby truck-parking area.

South Yorkshire police are looking into the theft, but Netflix have said that the show’s filming will not be affected by the robbery.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely.”

The series’ lead decorator, Alison Harvey, said that while the items themselves aren’t in the best condition, “they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

Season five of The Crown is set to be released on Netflix in November this year, with filming for the show’s sixth and final season expected to commence in August.

But at the moment, it looks like the final season could feature a grandfather clock without its face, and candelabra-less furniture.

So if you see anyone on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell “12 sets of silver candelabra from Netflix TV series ‘The Crown'” – maybe hit up the police so poor old Netflix can keep their billion-dollar company above water.