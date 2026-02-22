Apple is giving your iPhone the ability to see…

Call that an EyePhone.

Apple is reportedly planning to give its devices a new way of seeing the world.

According to Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg newsletter, the company is developing a trio of AI-powered accessories designed around “Visual Intelligence,” technology that lets devices analyse and understand the user’s physical surroundings through cameras.

The lineup allegedly includes smart glasses similar to Meta’s Ray-Bans, an AI-powered pendant or clip-on device, and even a version of AirPods fitted with tiny cameras.

These could hit the market as early as the end of this year.

The idea is to move beyond the iPhone’s screen and make environmental awareness a seamless part of daily life.

Imagine looking at a landmark and receiving instant historical context, or having your earbuds identify a song playing in a coffee shop without you pulling out your phone.

It’s a bid to make AI assistance more ambient and immediate.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly highlighted Visual Intelligence as a standout feature of Apple Intelligence, suggesting the company is betting big on this hands-free, camera-driven future.

With Siri improvements lagging and Google Gemini integrations on the horizon, these accessories could redefine how we interact with both technology and the world around us.