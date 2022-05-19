Where to watch the upcoming true crime doco about Armie Hammer’s family

Armie Hammer, you know, Timothée Chalamet’s beau in Call Me By Your Name, is the subject of an upcoming true crime documentary.

*Warning: This article discusses topics of sexual assault and cannibalism*

A true crime documentary about US actor Armie Hammer’s oil tycoon family is in the works, investigating several alleged crimes and scandals committed by five generations of the family.

According to Variety, the creators of the doco have put together “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” aiming to “investigate a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild”.

There’s a good chance you missed a few of the allegations against Armie, which isn’t surprising when you consider how little damage criminal allegations actually do to the career of white men.

But the actor has multiple criminal allegations to his name, including the violent rape of a woman under the alias Ellie, as well as suggestions of cannibalism.

But according to the Huff Post, “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg,” and the doco will bring to light the “dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family”.

House of Hammer, will premiere on Discovery+ in the United States with an unannounced release date. It has not yet been revealed when the documentary will be available to watch in Australia.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.