‘Avatar’ RPG secures $2.7 million crowdfunding in 48 hours

An officially licensed Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra tabletop RPG has received over $2.7 million AUD in the first 48 hours of its crowdfunding. And it’s showing no sign of slowing down.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are a passionate bunch. The deceptively rich and emotionally complex animated series has a way of inspiring and affecting those who come across it enormously; in much the same way as the show’s titular character.

The world of Avatar is chock full of fantastical creatures and deep lore, much of which won’t immediately be apparent to those just casually tuning in. It is an iceberg situation, where the scale and scope of the worldbuilding on display is staggering.

This makes Avatar: The Last Airbender, and its sister show Legend of Korra, the perfect reference point to craft a tabletop RPG system. And judging by how quickly the concept hit its target on Kickstarter, it would appear that many others agree.

The tabletop RPG in question has been designed by Magpie Games and is going by the name Avatar Legends: The Role Playing Game. For the layperson it will essentially be a Dungeons & Dragons-style experience where players use a rulebook to craft their own characters who are then ushered into a series of adventures by a game master (GM).

Or as Magpie put it:

“Avatar Legends: The RPG is a heroic fantasy game set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra in which you and your friends take on the role of young heroes from across the Four Nations who have joined together to make the world a better place.”

“It’s a game for people of all ages who want to look at the world beyond the scope of the existing stories and explore the meaningful actions heroes take for the good of others.”

Considering that Avatar Legends: The Role Playing Game has already received roughly $2.7 million more than its initial goal (it’s actually grown another $100,000 since I started writing this) Magpie Games might have the funds to expand their vision even more.

Pledge rewards start from $28 and include the entire game in different formats (PDF vs. physical copies).

Currently there isn’t a release date listed for the Avatar tabletop RPG, but with Netflix’s live-action series also in the works, the next year is likely to be an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans.