A Barber Near Me: the 12 best barbers in Sydney

A barber near me – everybody needs one. Updated! From the Northern Beaches to the Inner West to the CBD, these are the 12 best barbers in Sydney according to Happy Mag!

Boutique barbers have become increasingly on-trend in the last few years, places that are a far cry from the sterile white-tiled locales that, until recently, were synonymous with the word ‘barber’. You should be proud to refer to your favourite ‘barber near me’, and we’re here to help.

For a haircut with a difference, the list of options in Sydney is ever-growing. Whether you’re looking for a beard trim, tidy-up or hair-cut proper, there are a plethora of places that are sure to impress and keep you coming back again and again (the free beer doesn’t hurt either).

From the inner west to the northern beaches to the CBD, here are the 12 best barbers in Sydney.

Mr. Wolf, Newtown

Exuding the relaxed, all-inclusive vibe of Newtown in every way, Mr Wolf has become crazy popular since opening in 2016. Rarely without a packed waiting area, the 1930s-style barber offers up an authentic experience that’s 100% down-to-earth.

Whether you’re after a shave or a haircut, owner Matthew and his team will always tailor their work to what you want. They’ll even hand you an ice cold tinnie of Young Henrys when you arrive! Doesn’t get much better than that.

22 Enmore Rd, Newtown

MR WOLF BARBER SHOP

Fossano & Co., Mona Vale

An instant hit in Sydney’s northern beaches, Fossano & Co. is the passion project of Justin Fossano. Launched in 2014, the buzzing venue has jumped on the growing trendy culture in Mona Vale and is now nestled in one of the beaches’ most buzzing suburbs. Get a hot shave, wash off the salt or find a fresh new style for a night out in Manly or drinks at The Newport.

1775 Pittwater Road, Mona Vale

FOSSANO & CO

Men’s Biz, The Strand Sydney

With a range of services from a moustache trim to a full shave and haircuts and styling, Men’s Biz is the place to go in if you’re in the CBD. As if The Strand wasn’t stylish enough, Men’s Biz adds some old school glamour to the area.

It was named ‘best men’s grooming store’ by GQ and ‘best in class barbershop’ by Monocle, if this isn’t reason enough to try it out then we don’t know what is.

Strand Arcade, 15/412-414 George St, Sydney CBD

MEN’S BIZ

Spa @ QT, Sydney CBD

Yes, this is a day spa at a hotel, but it’s also one of the most revered barbers in the city. Get a massage and then a hot shave accompanied by a drink or two. If you’re just dropping by Sydney or hoping to give yourself a treat for a special occasion, the Spa @ QT is a go-to. Described as gentlemanly and mature, this place gives a whole new name to the royal treatment.

49 Market St, Sydney CBD

SPA @ QT

The Barber Shop, Barangaroo

It’s a bar and a barbers, and it’s one of the coolest places in the city. If you’re on a boys evening in the city or just need a touch up then The Barber Shop is where you want to be. Parlour styled and nestled in the heart of the CBD, there is nothing but style and class to be found here. Offering some of the best cocktails and liquor in town, as well as a world-class shave and haircut, the quality does not get better.

They also have a larger location in Barangaroo, if you’re down that way.

89 York St, Sydney and Shop 3, Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo

THE BARBER SHOP

The Happy Sailor, Redfern

Located right on the green-scored border of Surry Hills and Redfern, The Happy Sailors Barber Shop is all about inclusivity and old school charm. Barber Nathan has 18 years of experience to his name through gigs in Sydney and London, eventually endeavouring to open a barber shop he’d actually enjoy visiting.

All are welcome in The Happy Sailors, so “don’t be shy and give us a try”.

748 Bourke Street, Redfern

THE HAPPY SAILORS

Culture Kings, Sydney CBD

Look, we understand not everybody wants to look like a bikie or a slick, modern-day pirate. For those of you who are after a more contemporary look, Culture Kings are your ticket.

Primarily a streetwear store and part of a global brand repped by huge names in hip hop and fashion alike, their shopfront in Sydney CBD also serves as neat hairdressing spot.

420 George St, Sydney CBD

CULTURE KINGS

Raw by Anthony Nader, Surry Hills

For those of you who can shell out a few more dollars and utterly treat yourselves, Raw by Anthony Nader in Surry Hills is a killer option. Every haircut includes a 10-minute massage and blowout after shampoo and conditioner, not to mention the service is extraordinary.

Having been open since 1997, they know what they’re doing and aren’t afraid to prove it.

100 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills

RAW BY ANTHONY NADER

The Emporium Barber, Bondi

Another upmarket option, The Emporium Barber on the Bondi promenade makes an excellent choice for gifts or those special occasions where top-shelf grooming is a necessity.

Resting upon one of Sydney’s iconic beaches, serving up coffees to its customers, and offering a 90-minute cut, shave, and skin rejuvenation combo package, this spot is hard to say no to.

Shop G10, 180 Campbell Pde, Bondi

THE EMPORIUM BARBER

Chicanos, Redfern

Plain and simple, Chicanos know how to wield a razor. Their vibe is a melding of Californian and Mexican street outfitting, and the gentlemen doing the cuts are straight-up legends.

“Chicanos Barber Shop Redfern specialises in cut throats, razor fades, cuts and beard trims. We also barber Chicana’s as well.”

157 Regent St, Redfern

CHICANOS

M. Barber, Manly

Another option for those of you who call the pristine Northern Beaches home, M. Barber have kept their standards to the utmost since opening in January 2001.

“We take our barbering and business seriously, but definitely not ourselves.”

Shop 2, 22A Darley Rd, Manly

M. BARBER

Cleveland’s, Redfern

A spot you’d be happy to call your local, Cleveland’s epitomises the friendly neighbourhood vibe you’d love in a go-to barber. Their head stylist Kim has an eye for detail, willing to solve any problem a head of hair can throw at her.

Plus, Cleveland’s will happily treat you to a beer, wine, coffee, whiskey, or pastry while you’re in town.

311 Cleveland St. Redfern

CLEVELAND’S