‘Battlefield 2042’s global player count shoots below 1000!

Battlefield 2042 has had an incredibly rough launch, and though fixers are coming, there might not be anyone left to enjoy them.

According to Streamcharts, Battlefield 2042’s active player base dropped to a miserable 979 globally. This is a first for the game that has had an atrocious launch.

Since Battlefield 2042’s launch at the end of last year, it has steadily lost the more than 100 thousand players it had at its peak. That’s a drop in player count by 97% in five months since release.

As a comparison, there are currently ten times as many players on the 4-year-old Battlefield 5, a game that isn’t currently broken. People have also been going back and playing Battlefield 4, which launched in 2013.

If we’re honest, the drop in numbers is not a surprise. The game has not had a good life, even before its release in November 2021.

The game has been a part of leaks, cheats, and questions on the game’s setting, and this was all before the game even came out. Since its release, the game has been slammed for a number of glitches and for it being completely unplayable.

Battlefield 2042 currently has over 101 thousand reviews on Steam, with the consensus being Mostly Negative but, more recently, Overwhelmingly Negative. Comments include, “This game is a scam,“, “I was a fool to buy this.“, and “I will never buy a Battlefield game again.”

Earlier in the year, EA had a ‘Townhall’ meeting with the upper echelon to discuss the release of Battlefield 2042.

In the meeting, EA openly acknowledged the disappointment of the game’s launch but didn’t really take responsibility for the flop either; not entirely.

At the moment, there has been no seasonal update to the game; something EA had promised. In a blog post, “You’ve waited patiently to hear from us on what we’re doing to address the issues with Battlefield 2042 that you have told us about, and the direction you can expect to see us take in the months ahead.”

The developer is currently more focused on fixing the game instead of releasing new content. That’s smart but there might not be enough playing to enjoy it. We’ll see.