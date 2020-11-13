Before The King rate their top 5 best burritos in Sydney

Known connoisseurs of Mexican food, Sydney’s Before The King count down the top 5 best burritos in their hometown.

Before the King have had quite a year. They released their debut single, Low Expectations in May, to an overwhelming response, and their follow-up, Argentina, was released just last week to an equally warm reception. They’re now just a week away from playing a sold-out single launch at Beach Burrito Newtown: their second consecutive sold-out show.

Why that venue, you may ask? The band recently campaigned to have the national franchise name a burrito after them. While Beach Burrito declined to make “the Before the King Burrito” a permanent fixture of their menu, the band’s eponymous meal will be on sale for one night only: on the 20th of November.

5. Roast Veg and Tofu – Beach Burrito

Before the King’s dietary preferences can be broken down into two categories: vegetarians and Oscar. While the golden-haired guitarist is more than happy being the odd-one-out, the others have been feasting on Beach Burrito’s mouth-watering veggie burritos since 2015. The band used to practise at WAYS Bondi, making Beach Burrito the perfect location for the post-rehearsal feed. To this day, it is still the go-to location for any important band meeting: be it at their Bondi, Coogee, or Newtown branch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨. (@beachburritoco)

4. Cauliflower Burrito – Zambrero

Dean (vocals and guitar), Dan (bass), and Gabe (drums) have a long history. They’ve known each other for 10 years, been in a band for five, and all lived in Maroubra until recently. Naturally, Zambrero in Coogee became the perfect spot to fuel up, before mucking around on the beach or catching a gig at Selina’s. Zambrero’s veggie option – delicious, wholesome cauliflower served piping hot – has been the prelude to many wild evenings of excitement and camaraderie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zambrero (@zambrero)

3. Breakfast Burrito – Guzman y Gomez

Unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games with Before the King. While Dean and Oscar study at the Sydney Conservatorium, Dan juggles three jobs. Gabe – always challenging the ‘dumb drummer’ stereotype – is chipping away at a Law/Arts degree, at UNSW. Whether it’s a post-Roundhouse party hangover cure or the fuel behind a marathon study session, Guzman y Gomez’s ‘Breakfast Burrito’ has seen Gabe through it all. Their UNSW Campus location is his leafy haven, from the incessant barrage of deadlines and readings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guzman y Gomez™ (GYG) (@guzmanygomez)

2. Vegan Chicken Burrito – Mad Mex

Sydney’s job market is tough – particularly for long-haired indie-rockers in a post-COVID world. Luckily, Dean has maintained a lengthy career at Randwick’s Mad Mex. Always the proud employee, he even wore his work bandanna to the sold-out Greenhaus Festival, earlier this year. After a long shift, there’s nothing Dean enjoys more than wolfing down a hard-earned, veggie burrito, made with his own two hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Mex Fresh Mexican (@madmex)

1. The Before the King – Beach Burrito

This should come as no surprise, but the band’s eponymous burrito takes the top spot on their list. Stuffed with pulled jackfruit, crushed tortilla chips, and loads of other delicious ingredients, you really can’t beat it. Don’t believe them? Taste it yourself! While the band’s single launch is now sold out, keep an eye on their socials – the ‘Before the King Burrito’ may just make a comeback…

Argentina by Before the King is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen on Spotify here.

Catch the boys at Beach Burrito Newtown on November 20th.