These are the albums that captured the attention of a band that thrives on beautiful chaos, and for anyone looking for 2025’s standout records, it’s a collection worth exploring.

Emerging from what they call a “Rainbow Graveyard,” Australian heavy psych outfit Dazed. have spent the year perfecting their signature sound, a mix of “pulsating lows and ear-wrenching highs” that bursts into what they call “disorganised rage.”

But beyond their own chaos, and their latest single ‘S.F. ‘97,’ the band have been listening closely, picking out the albums that defined 2025 for them.

From punk provocateurs to metal heavyweights, and genre-bending electronic innovators, the Dazed. crew share the records that hit hardest, inspired them most, and refused to let go.

Alex: – ‘viagr aboys’ – Viagra Boys

A band I discovered this year. Along with some of their older songs and this new album they have become one of my most listened to bands this year.

Their lead singer Seb Murphy has a very unique and distinctive voice, and along with their awesome punk & rock type music style is why this is my favourite album of the year.

Andrew: private music – Deftones

I’ve always been a big Deftones fan, but this album really hit something different for me.

private music really nails that balance between heavy and dreamy, sometimes pulling them apart completely, which feels like they both hit way harder.

The heavy tracks feel raw and urgent, while the softer moments breathe and shimmer in a way that’s classic Deftones.

It’s punchy, tight, and full of those moments that make you pull a nasty face and start headbanging without even realising.

Chino’s vocals shift perfectly between menace and melancholy, and really feel at an all time high.

I believe this album has some all time great Deftones songs in it. 100% recommend if you love a quiet build to heavy payoff.

My favourite song is a tie between ‘My Mind Is a Mountain’ and ‘Cut Hands.’

Bryce: ‘F*CK U SKRILLEX U THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3’ – Skrillex

I didn’t expect this album to be my favorite so far this year but I’ve never heard an electronic album that flows like a live show with no songs that can be listened to separately.

I haven’t heard an album having so much fun with amazing sections that’s constantly forming into the next part to keep myself engaged with so many different styles with my favorite song being DNB TING.

Tim: Stay Relentless – Justice For The Damned

The third album released by the Sydney hard hitters bleeds true to the name sake of the album and title track.

With them locking in their sound from the first release it’s impressive to hear the maturing of the band’s writing.

Whether it be an improvement mixing and recording or work on technique the vocals across the album sound immaculate.

Drums from start to finish impress with a great standout in a drum break of the title track.

Some of the gnarliest riffs and breakdown to come from the Australia metal scene this year hopefully the band see the success they deserve.

Dennis: Goldstar – Imperial Triumphant

One of my best mates introduced me to Alphaville by Imperial Triumphant when it came out. It became one of my favourite albums but got lost in the lurch of some new releases and artists I had been listening to.

And then this year they came out with Goldstar!

The band decided to tighten up their quite avant-garde style and attempted to create an album of songs under 5 minutes in length with more of a traditional verse, chorus, verse structure and it resulted in this damn masterpiece!

I was absolutely blown away during my first listen with the cross between death/black metal, some really smart jazz fusion grooves, a bit of djent in there too, and some cool polyrhythmic tribal breakdowns scattered throughout.

The lyrics and themes throughout portray the cult-like imperialism that has been depicted in films, books, etc. and what almost seems like a reality today.

There’s also undertones of New York and Brooklyn throughout as this is where the band come from and you can also hear an appreciation for the hip hop/rap scene here and a little nod to the Beatles at the end of the album is a nice Easter egg.

Plus any act that wears hooded cloaks, masks, and loves using their wah and delay pedals are a force to be reckoned with in my opinion! Tracks to check out: ‘Hotel Sphinx’ and ‘Gomorrah Nouveaux.’