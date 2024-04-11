Rave on baby, here are the best dance gigs coming your way in May

Get ready for an unparalleled musical journey as three of the worlds best dance acts gear up to hit stages across Aus & NZ

From the timeless beats of Hot Dub Time Machine to the symphonic grandeur of Ministry of Sound Classical and Chicago’s Drama, these upcoming shows promise a night of non stop dance.

Starting May 25th, Hot Dub Time Machine is set to amp up the excitement with their 100% BANGERS Australian & NZ Tour, delivering a set that spans decades of chart-topping hits.

Since its inception in 2011, Hot Dub Time Machine’s time-traveling extravaganza has become a global phenomenon, blending tunes from every era into a jubilant celebration of music history.

Recent highlights include performances at iconic venues like Printworks London and the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, where crowds danced the night away to Hot Dub’s insanely good beats.

Aus / NZ Tour dates:

25 May – Metro City, Perth

8 June – Forth Pub, Tasmania

15 June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

29 June – Festival Hall, Melbourne

6 July – Power Station, Auckland

5 October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

12 October – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

More info here.

Ministry of Sound Classical offers a fresh take on dance music history, with the Ministry of Sound Orchestra reimagining beloved classics in stunning arrangements.

Following the overwhelming success of their 2023 tour, Ministry of Sound Classical returns with a brand-new show, wooing crowds with their incredible renditions of dance classics.

The Ministry of Sound Orchestra & Conducted by Vanessa Perica with DJ Groove Terminator, with guest vocalists: Reigan, Karina Chavez, Rudy, Lady Lyric & Luke Anthony. Plus an all-star lineup: Tall Paul (UK), Stafford Brothers, Kid Kenobi & MC Shureshock.

MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL GOLD COAST – SHOW 1

Saturday 4 May, 2024 – SOLD OUT

5:00PM – 10:00PM

Hota, Gold Coast

MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL GOLD COAST – SHOW 2

Sunday 5 May, 2024 – ON SALE NOW

5:00PM – 10:00PM

Hota, Gold Coast

More info here.

Meanwhile, Drama, the Chicago-based duo, brings their infectious energy and dynamic performances to the East Coast, captivating audiences with their distinct sound.

Known for their dynamic fusion of electro and dance genres, Drama continues to captivate audiences with their lovesick sound.

From their debut album ‘Dance Without Me’ to their recent EP ‘Till We Die,’ Drama offers a unique musical experience that resonates with fans worldwide.

Thursday 9 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday 10 May– 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday 11 May – Tivoli, Brisbane

More info here.