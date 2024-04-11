Bukowski share new single ‘one hundred seconds’

“Go for it, head first,” emo-punk band Bukowski said of the message behind their teeth-baring new single.

Bukowski have today (April 11) released their latest single, a ferocious and energetic track titled ‘one hundred seconds’.

Engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Jack Newlyn, the song was born from an evening jam session and the Melbourne/Naarm band’s quest to write something “fast.”

“The lyrics just flowed out,” frontman James Karagiozis said of ‘one hundred seconds’ in a press statement.

“Maybe it had something to do with the headspace I was in at the time, [since] I was questioning everything, wondering if I was truly living or just existing.” The single is accompanied by an official music video.

The clip follows the band — filled out by guitarist Benji Malkin-Adby, drummer Gerard Dowling and bassist Jamie Rolfe — during a dimly-lit and particularly chaotic jam session.

‘one hundred seconds’ is said to be the first of a string of projects set for release by Bukowski this year. These will follow on from the band’s steady output over the past few years, from their 2017 debut EP ‘Grow Up. Give Up. Let Go.’ to the 2021 single ‘elevator song’.

During that time, they’ve shared the stage with the likes of Knuckle Puck, Trophy Eyes, and Deaf Havana, among others.

In the meantime, check out Bukowski’s blistering new single ‘one hundred seconds’ below.