Listen to Cat & Calmell’s infectious new single ‘give urself 2 me’

“[We want] to be hot young women and party after all the heavy shit,” Cat & Calmell said of their hyperpop-infused new track.

Cat & Calmell have today (April 11) shared their latest single ‘give urself 2 me’. Produced by Lucy Blomkamp, the Icona Pop-inspired track brims with cheekiness and irresistible fun, and sees the Australian duo let loose and embrace the fun side of life.

Speaking of the song — was was borne during a post-hangover session in Melbourne — in a press statement, Cat & Calmell said “we really wanted to have fun and let our hair down for this new era.”

“‘give urself 2 me’ is a symbol of us growing up and wanting to be HOT young women and party after ALL the heavy shit.”

The single comes two years after Cat & Calmell’s debut EP ‘Life of Mine’, which featured hits like ‘dumbshit’ and ‘dramatic’. Elsewhere, the duo released their mini-album ‘How Do You Feel’ last year, spawning singles ‘Feel Alive’ and ‘Overstimulated’.

Cat & Calmell are set to embark on their first UK and European shows, with performances slated for Brighton, Dublin, Glasgow and Paris.

In the meantime, check out the pair’s new single ‘give urself 2 me’ below.