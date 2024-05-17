New Music Friday featuring Moss, VASSY, CLXOE, GRXCE and King Ivy

Another Friday comes to pass and new music and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

From the highly-anticipated new album from CLXOE, to stunning new music by GRXCE, Eves Karydas, VASSY, King Ivy, and an ode to the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

Ben Lee is back with a killer new release. His new album This One’s For The Old Headz drops September 20th and features the wild music video for the lead single, ‘Heavy Metal‘. It’s a shot-for-shot remake of a classic metal doc featuring Lee as various metal legends, and is a must watch!

Calling all bass heads: Moss teams up with Nooky for the powerful new track ‘STORM’. Get ready for a heavy and distorted journey into the heart of electronic music.

Disco is back, baby! VASSY unleashes the dance floor anthem ‘MIDNIGHT’.

Rising star CXLOE drops her debut album Shiny New Thing. This is a journey of self-discovery and a celebration of artistic diversity with killer production.

Eves Karydas’ new single ‘Take 2’ sets the tone for her upcoming album ‘Burnt Tapes,’ an ode to reclaiming her sound and creative control.

Dive into the raw and intimate world of King Ivy with his double A-Side release ‘Closure/Putto’. This is a deep exploration of self-sabotage with hauntingly beautiful vocals.

Indie rockers Sunday Honey deliver ‘Wasted Time (Take One)’ a drop of alt rock at its best.

A single that speaks to the season: An Ode to Kendrake Swift (AKA DA BADDA DA BLOOD) by Danny MEA.

17-year-old singer-songwriter Izellah shares her latest pop hit ‘Famous Movie Scene’. This one’s all about dreaming of a love story straight out of the movies.

Wrapping up the list is indie-pop quartet GRXCE. Their new single ‘Someday’ is a powerful reflection on past mistakes and finding hope for the future, even with challenges ahead. This is the final track on their upcoming debut EP ‘Sorry For Being Sad’.

Check out more new music here.